From The Equalizer to Atomic Blonde: 5 Movies To Watch If You Liked Netflix’s Trigger Warning

Jessica Alba’s latest adventure on Netflix was a great comeback following her long hiatus on screen. The high-octane action thriller, Trigger Warning stars Alba as Parker alongside Anthony Michael Hall. Alba is a special forces commando who finds herself dealing with a violent gang. Trigger Warning presents a thrilling narrative that resonates deeply with movies like John Wick and First Blood. If you liked the compelling storyline of Trigger Warning, here we lay out top 5 movies that are thematically similar to it.

The Equalizer

The Equalizer remains one of the standout movies of all time. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this nail-biting action thriller delves into the gritty underbelly of the underworld. Based on the 1980s series created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan, the film stars Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, a former USMC and skilled DIA agent attempting to lead a quiet life. When McCall encounters a young girl under the control of violent gangsters, he feels compelled to act by using his lethal skills to deliver justice.

The Equalizer became Washington’s highest-grossing film. By day McCall works a mundane job at a big box store, but his life takes a dangerous turn when he decides to save the young girl. Washington’s character showcases his true capabilities as a former spec ops Marine against gang members. The film also features a strong supporting cast including Chloe Grace Moretz, Melissa Leo, Marton Csokas, Haley Bennett, David Harbour, Dan Bilzerian, and more.

The Man From Nowhere

One of the most versatile entries on the list of movies similar to Trigger Warning is The Man From Nowhere. It highlights South Korean cinema and delivers a captivating thriller. The movie was released in 2010 and was one of the highest-grossing films in South Korea, earning widespread critical and audience acclaim. The story follows a mysterious man named Cha Tae-Sik, who embarks on a relentless rampage when the only person who cares for him, a young girl named So-mi, is kidnapped. Tae-Sik is a former secret agent and has his connection to the world through So-mi, whose mother is involved in drug smuggling for a gang. When the gang discovers Tae-Sik’s true identity, they kidnap So-mi and her mother, forcing him to make a crucial drug delivery.

As Sae-Tik unleashes his lethal skills, the gangsters quickly realize they have targeted the wrong man. The Man From Nowhere grips the audience with its thrilling actions and skillful cinematography. For the audience who enjoyed watching Trigger Warning, The Man From Nowhere offers an equally enthralling experience.

Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde is set during the final days leading to the collapse of the Berlin Wall. It follows MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton as she teams up with a CIA agent to delve into the heart of the city and retrieve a priceless dossier. The mission evolves into a plan to dismantle a ruthless espionage ring. Broughton, played by Charlize Theron, a sensual and brutal elite spy in MI6 uses her skills to survive the life-or-death mission.

The film’s distinctive period setting and Theron’s ultra-stylish portrayal of the professional female lead make Atomic Blonde a standout film. Directed by David Leitch, the movie heightens the genre elements and makes it a worthy companion to Trigger Warning.

Peppermint

Peppermint follows a regular bank employee, Riley North, who transforms herself into a professional killer driven by a thirst for revenge after she and her family fall victim to a drug kingpin’s wrath. As Riley struggles to piece together her shattered life, she becomes disillusioned when law enforcement fails to bring her family’s killers to justice. With her hope for legal retribution dashed, she meticulously plans and executes her bloody vengeance.

Her transformation from an everyday citizen to an urban guerrilla unfolds as she targets not only the mobsters who killed her family but also others complicit in the crime. While the critical response of Riley’s journey was mixed, the film did develop a strong following among genre enthusiasts. The movie showcases feminine frustration and portrays it in a story of relentless motivation.

Nobody

As its name says, Nobody is a movie that came out of nowhere and carved its reputation despite the similarities to popular contemporary movies like John Wick. The movie follows Hutch Mansell, a middle-aged family fan who reverts to his former dangerous life after two thieves break into his house. Though he initially tries to protect his family without resorting to violence, the aftermath of the burglary makes him the prime target of a vengeful Russian crime lord.

Hutch, a suburban father and overlooked husband, uses his hidden skills to safeguard his family as he uncovers dark secrets he had left behind to lead a normal life. The movie is directed by Ullya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad who reinvented Bob Odenkirk’s career. What really sets apart Nobody from other action films is its skilled fight choreography and a truly riveting ending.

