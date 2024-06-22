When Jessica Alba Topped The Worst-Reviewed Actors List Of The Past 20 Years As Critics Slam New Netflix Film' Trigger Warning'

Jessica Alba’s new Netflix film,’ Trigger Warning,’ has triggered the year’s worst reviews. The reviews of Alba’s new flick are reminiscent of when the entrepreneur earned the unenviable top spot for worst-reviewed actors of the past 20 years.

Directed by Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya and produced by Thunder Road Films, the production house that gave us the John Wick franchise, Trigger Warning follows Parker (Jessica Alba), who plays a Special Forces commando returning to her hometown after a family tragedy that involved her father’s death. There, she finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown and is forced to rely on her commando skills to get to the truth about her dad’s death.

On paper, the film has everything that goes into making a near-good action flick perfect for a weekend binge. However, the movie failed to impress critics, landing a 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the worst score of the year.

IndieWire slammed the movie, saying, “At some point along the way, the powers that be appear to have decided that Trigger Warning didn’t have to be good; it just had to be something that people might succumb to on a Friday night when they don’t have the energy to seek out something better.”

This is not the first time Jessica Alba’s film has been slammed by critics. While Alb’s wellness brand, Honest, has become a titan in the entrepreneurial world, her movies have fallen short of the standard.

2018, the actress even topped the list of actors in the worst-reviewed movies of the past 20 years.

The report, whose results were compiled on behalf of British comparison research site Go Compare, placed Jessica Alba Second on the list after her film credits received 57% negative reviews.

At the time, Alba starred in 35 films in 20 years but scraped up one positive review over two decades in 2005’s Sin City. However, the Dark Angel star was involved in several flops, including the critically panned Little Fockers, Valentine’s Day, and Good Luck Chuck.

Jessica Biel, Robin Williams, and Ashton Kutcher were other A-listers on the list.

