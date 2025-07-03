Virgin River is not done with your emotions. Netflix’s fan-favorite small-town saga is officially rolling into its seventh season, and while the pace of life in the fictional northern town might be slow, the drama behind the scenes? Anything but. This time, old ties are being tested. And fresh faces are moving in, some with secrets, others with second chances. The season looks ready to stir the pot in a big way.

Virgin River Season 7: Production Timeline

Filming for Season 7 kicked off back on March 12, 2025, and the cameras were expected to stop rolling by June 26. With 10 episodes lined up, the show’s return date is still a mystery. Netflix hasn’t stamped a launch window yet, but given the radio silence on 2025 content lists, early 2026 (maybe around Valentine’s Day) feels more realistic than a late-2025 release. Even Alexandra Breckenridge (yep, Mel herself) joked on Instagram that she’s been filming “for 857 days” and has “no clue” when fans will get to binge again.

Virgin River is back in production for season 7!!! pic.twitter.com/JNoDHaAKWU — Netflix (@netflix) March 13, 2025

Virgin River Season 7: Who’s Returning & Who’s New?

Virgin River’s core cast isn’t going anywhere. Expect returns from Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, and Annette O’Toole, among others. However, Season 7 also adds two new recurring characters: Sara Canning (known from The Vampire Diaries) and Cody Kearsley (Riverdale alum). Their exact roles haven’t been detailed, but their arrival could shake up the town’s familiar rhythm.

VIRGIN RIVER season 7 has started production and added two members to its cast! pic.twitter.com/x8d6T9rtQP — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 14, 2025

Virgin River Season 7: Mel & Jack’s Next Chapter

After tying the knot in Season 6, Mel and Jack are now newlyweds settling into a shared home. But there’s more than just unpacking boxes on their plate. A pregnant woman named Marley has offered them her baby — a major moment considering Mel’s past miscarriage. It’s a huge emotional shift that could reshape their family dreams.

Charmaine finally filed for a restraining order against Calvin, who’s still trying to wedge himself into the twins’ lives. There’s been word around a possible kidnapping subplot, which could see the entire Virgin River crew rallying to protect her and the children.

Having navigated legal storms with Kaia by his side, Preacher seems to be in a healthier place. As Kaia reconsiders love and commitment, their relationship might head toward marriage. Season 7 could give them the calm after the storm.

Meanwhile, Brie is stuck between a solid proposal from Mike and lingering feelings for Brady. While she tries to mend her emotional wounds, Brady’s chasing new goals—possibly becoming a firefighter while he hunts down Lark and some missing money.

Doc’s medical license has been suspended, but that doesn’t mean he’s bowing out. With Mel and Hope’s support, he’s determined to stay involved in the clinic, even as Grace Valley eyes a takeover. Meanwhile, Everett, who recently connected with his daughter and Doc, could see more screen time in this chapter.

Say yes to forever. ❤️ Virgin River Season 6 premieres 19 December, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/1LLoBhodnP — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 29, 2024

All previous seasons of Virgin River are available on Netflix!

