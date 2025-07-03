The previous episode of The Young and the Restless witnesses Cane reconnecting with someone from his past and it turned out to be Chelsea. Devon and Amanda had a heated exchange when they had a conversation about Cane and his intentions. Lastly, Phyllis stumbled upon valuable intel.

It’s time for major business moves, suspicions, secrets, and revelations on the soap opera, and regular viewers have a lot to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 3, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 3, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victoria receiving unexpected news. It has been a while since Cole’s health has been dwindling. At Nikki’s party, he collapsed and was hospitalized. Victoria and Claire have been stopping by to visit him and share family moments, but things are about to take a turn.

Cole tells them that he is happy and grateful they came just in time to say goodbye. Is it time for a farewell? Is Cole about to die? Is this why it was so important for him to tell Victoria how much he cares about her and their daughter Claire, how much he loves despite missing out on her childhood?

Is Cole going to die? Will this turn into a grieving moment? How will Claire deal with this loss? Is this the unexpected news Victoria is set to receive? Without Kyle in Genoa City, Claire might even lean on Holden to grieve the loss of her father. Will this mean even more trouble for their romance?

As if Audra’s plans to trap Kyle weren’t enough. Up next, Chelsea spots a con job. She had just met Cane after six long years and was suspicious of his sudden appearance. Is she going to piece it together that he is Dumas? Or will it take her longer to understand that and figure out his presence here?

Is this the scam she uncovers? After all, her past is full of cons and scams. It wouldn’t be a surprise if she figures this out. What will she do with this information, with Adam in France to share intel with his family? And last but not least, the walls are closing in on Mariah, and it’s getting harder.

For weeks, she has kept a secret that has been eating her alive. No matter how many times her wife Tessa, asked her to trust her with the secret, she refused to share it. How long will she keep the truth buried? Especially with the reality of how much it is affecting her. Stay tuned to know more details.

