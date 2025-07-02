The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nick quizzing Damian about Cane while continuing to be stuck in France. On the other hand, Holden seized a new opportunity. Lastly, Billy made a promise to Sally about his quest for the Chancellor and the future of Abbott Communications.

The drama has been heating up, and it’s almost time for some big moves and shocking secrets to come to the surface. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 2, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 2, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Cane reconnecting with someone from his past. He might have kept the guests stuck in France, but he is back in Genoa City and already making moves. Cane struck a deal with Holden, something mysterious that has been actively kept a secret by both of them.

But there’s more. Cane also ran into an old face during his trip to Genoa City. And it’s Chelsea. She is obviously surprised to see him back after six years. Will she ask him questions? How will Cane respond to those? Will Chelsea figure out whether he is the famous Dumas or not?

Are the hints going to him enough or her to piece things together? Or will she take longer to get the gist? Back in France, Devon and Amanda share a heated exchange. The two exes are bickering due to Cane. Devon states that Cane is keeping them hostage to distract them from his plans.

He tries to confront Amanda in an attempt to get some new information on Cane’s plans, but she stands her ground. She tells Devon that even if she knew what Cane was up to, why would she share it with him? Is this going to lead to some major drama between the two? Or will Amanda walk off?

And lastly, Phyllis stumbles upon valuable intel. If there’s anyone who just cannot help but snoop, it’s her. Phyllis has been adamant about securing her future since Billy fired her from Abbott Communications. But what information has she landed while on another snooping trip of hers?

Is this related to Cane and his plans? After all, he might have flown to Genoa City, but Amanda and Cane’s assistant are still in France. Did Phyllis listen in on one of their conversations? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know more.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Squid Game Season 3 OTT Verdict (Week 1): Record-Breaking! Becomes Netflix’s 9th Most-Watched Non-English Series Within 72 Hours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News