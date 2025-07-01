The previous week on The Young and the Restless featured Diane warning Kyle about Audra. On the other hand, Chance confides in Abby about his suspicions. And then lastly, Lily forced Amanda to come clean about Cane and what his true intentions are for coming back home after six long years.

The drama, plotting, conspiracies and the drama is only getting thicker with each new episode unfolding for the avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 1, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 1, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Nick quizzing Damian about Cane. With the aftermath of Cane’s reveal of being Aristotle Dumas, everyone wants to know more about what his plans are. Nick is also on the list and he is also suspicious about what his intentions might be for Genoa City businesses.

Everyone knows Damian used to work for Cane which is exactly why Nick is interrogating him to get some answers or at least some hints about what Cane might be after. When Nick quizzes Damian about Cane, will he get some answers and intel? Or will Damian tell him that he knows nothing.

After all, Damian didn’t even know Dumas was Cane. He simply worked for the mysterious business figure without knowing anything about him. On the other hand, Holden seizes a new opportunity. He is more than the harmless man everyone thinks he is. After all, he has plenty of secrets up his sleeve.

He claims Audra is the one who has secrets and is hiding stuff but isn’t he the one hiding the deal he has struck with Cane? Is this new opportunity about the same offer or is this something new? What are the two cooking up together? Will Holden be able to keep this alliance hidden from others?

Or is someone going to figure the truth out? Lastly, Billy makes a promise to Sally. She left her stable and happy job at Marchetti to come work with him at Abbott Communications and Billy’s decisions put her career at risk and she has no job security. Which is why she has an ultimatum for him.

If Billy gets control of Chancellor again, is he willing to give over control of Abbott Communications to Sally? Is he willing to sign an agreement for it? What exactly does this mean for their relationship ends respective futures?

