Squid Game has finally concluded with season 3 on Netflix, and even though it teased the beginning of the Squid Game universe with Cate Blanchett’s cameo, fans are still hooked on the Korean version. There have been a lot of theories surfacing about spin-offs or sequels of the series. Amid all of those internet-stirring theories, director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has tapped into the possibilities of the show.

It has been declared before that there won’t be a season 4 of Squid Game. As per the director, he conveyed the message he wanted through the last season with Seung Gi-Hun’s (Lee Jung-Jae) sacrifice at the very end (oops, spoiler alert). However, there are infinite possibilities of spin-offs based on the other character’s backstory. Scroll ahead to find out what the director himself has to say.

Squid Game Spin-Off On Gong Yoo & Lee Byung-Hun’s Characters?

Recently, in conversation with My Daily on June 30, Hwang Dong-Hyuk confirmed that even though he has no plans to continue the main storyline, he definitely wants to satiate fans’ expectations. He said (via Pinkvilla), “I’ve delivered all the messages I wanted to say with this story. There’s no point in continuing it, so I wanted to tell a story with a different tone.”

He then pointed at one moment from Squid Game 3, where Director Choi (played by Jeon Seok-Ho) finds photographs featuring Captain Park Young-Gil (Oh Dal-Soo) alongside the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) and Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun) at Park’s home. In the pictures, they all can be seen smiling while fishing together, so what can be the story there?

Many might remember Gong Yoo’s performance as the Recruiter who used to play Ddakji at the subway stations and recruit the players for the game. Although his appearance was limited in both seasons, people always wondered about his backstory. Now, this small detail that connects him to Captain Park and Front Man suggests that the director might have a deeper story to tell.

Talking about it, the director said, “I wondered when and how this photo was taken, and it seems like these guys came fishing in the meantime. But what is their relationship in real life? I thought it would be fun to tell these people’s stories.”

Hwang further added that though he has not planned out the storyline yet, he wants to explore and experiment, focusing on the characters of the series. He said, “I don’t have any specific thoughts yet. If I were to do a spin-off, I thought that I would like to let go of the burden of the message and just tell a fun story for the fans.”

Also, in Squid Game 3, we get a brief flash of Front Man’s time. As fans, we would definitely want to see more of that. What are your thoughts? Let us know. Stream the globally acclaimed drama on Netflix.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Squid Game 3: The Cameos & Easter Eggs That You Might Have Missed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News