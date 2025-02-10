Show Business (working title which was previously named as Slowly but Intensely) is an upcoming new K-drama. It created quite a buzz when the two big Korean stars – Gong Yoo and Song Hye-Kyo joined the project as the lead cast, and fans went gaga thinking about how their on-screen chemistry will pan out. Now, the main star cast has been confirmed apart from them and has been reported. This drama will definitely generate a massive anticipation from the audience.

Written by Noh Hee-Kyung, popularly known for his works such as ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’, ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows’, ‘Our Blues’, and more. The storyline of the upcoming project, ‘Show Business’ is set in the 1960s and 1980s, and the plot tells a realistic story of the people from entertainment industry, revolving around the people’s lives who despite of having very little resources, never stopped dreaming big, and gave their all. Read ahead further to know a few more details about the drama and the confirmed cast list.

In addition to Gong Yoo and Song Hye-Kyo, Seolhyun, Cha Seung-Won, and Lee Ha-Nee are also going to star in the series. Hye-Kyo will be seen as Min Ja, a strong woman who has been shaped in a way because of her tough childhood. Dedicated, determined and resilient Min Ja will fight with her will to survive until she takes a big step by entering the South Korean music industry.

On the other hand, Gong Yoo portrays Min Ja’s childhood friend Dong Gu. He follows her into the industry and stays by her side no matter what. Even though he has some unpredictable personality traits, he is loyal to his friend.

Seolhyun will be seen as Min Hui who has a love-hate relationship with Min Ja since childhood. She follows Min Ja’s lead without any doubt but also known for having a rebellious side that adds a depth and charm to her character. Cha Seung-Won will play a legendary composer’s role who has great respect in the music industry. He has given success to every artist he has worked with.

Last but not least, Lee Ha-Nee is going to portray Yang Ja, Min Hui’s mother. She has always dreamt of becoming a singer. Despite financial challenges, Ha-Nee’s character never stops dreaming and never refuses to give up on her goal.

Song Hye-Kyo was last seen in the series, The Glory, and she created a tale in the history of K-dramas. Whereas, Gong Yoo after a long time was seen in the dramas, The Trunk and Squid Game 2. Now, both of them will be seen in Show Business that has began filming last month and reportedly will wrap up within the first half of 2025.

The upcoming K-drama is in talks to have Netflix as their streaming platform and the 22-episode series is aiming for a release soon. Are you excited to see Gong Yoo and Song Hye-Kyo together?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: From BLACKPINK Rose To Aespa’s Song ‘Supernova’: 2025 Korean Music Awards Has Dropped The Nomination List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News