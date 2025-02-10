IU and Lee Jong-Suk are among the most beautiful and loved couples in the South Korean entertainment industry. They have been dating for over three years, and recently, on February 20, 2025, QQ reported that the Chinese social media platform Weibo has been buzzing about their break-up speculations. It all began when Chinese netizens discovered that IU was wearing a ring on her index finger instead of her ring finger.

In South Korea, if a woman wears a ring on her index finger, it hints at her singlehood. In Korean dramas, we often see women in relationships wearing couple rings with their partners. The Love Wins singer’s recent fashion gesture has fueled speculations about her break-up reports. Read ahead to learn more about what happened.

After the reports stating IU wearing her ring on her index finger surfaced all over the internet, it attracted enormous attention from the netizens. The speculations about her separation from Lee Jong-Suk reached Weibo’s Top 7 hot search ranking. While many fans have stated their disappointment and heartbreak over the rumored reports, others refuted saying these are baseless and arguing that the placement of a ring doesn’t define being in a relationship.

However, this is not the first time IU and Lee Jong-Suk’s relationship has faced break-up rumors. Last year in August, a report titled “I Think Lee Jong Suk and IU Have Broken Up” went viral on the Korean online forum Pann Nate. This speculation circulated everywhere after the duo spent their holidays separately. It led people to believe they had parted ways, and even a Pann user wrote, “The journalist indirectly implied that they have broken up.”

After that, IU and Lee Jong-Suk’s fans provided a lot of evidence and linked it to prove that they were still going quite strong and that the rumors were untrue. Though the couple has never been seen in public, they have often talked about each other in interviews and expressed affection and respect for one another. Despite his busy schedule, he has frequently been spotted at IU’s concerts, sitting in the audience, enjoying her performance like her true fan. In February 2024, when the singer-cum-actress kicked off her ‘H.E.R’ tour, he was there.

Later, amid all the break-up rumors, Lee Jong-Suk was seen silently enjoying IU’s concert in November 2024, proving them wrong. For those who don’t know, the couple confirmed their relationship in December 2022, after Dispatch revealed a few photos of them enjoying their vacation during Christmas. Before getting into a romantic bond, the duo maintained a strong friendship of over 10 years.

IU even sang at Jong-Suk’s younger brother’s wedding. Both of their families have also widely accepted their relationship. There has been no confirmation about their break-up reports yet. So, what are your thoughts about the speculations? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: From Crash Course In Romance To SKY Castle: 5 K-Dramas To Watch Before Exam Pressure Heats Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News