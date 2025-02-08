South Korean singer and BTS band member Jin once got involved in a c*ndom scandal that made the musician face a lot of hatred from the netizens. Read ahead to find out what happened.

Jin, who debuted with the popular South Korean boy band, BTS, is known for his vocal qualities. However, the star once faced massive backlash over getting involved in a c*ndom scandal. In South Korea, things related to s*x or anything physical intimacy are quite taboo. So, when this happened with the BTS member, he was vehemently criticized.

BTS’ agency, BigHit Entertainment, had also intervened in this scenario to tackle the situation. The singer enjoys a massive fandom. After this fiasco, his fans came to defend their favorite idol and stood by his side until everything subsided. If you are not aware of what happened, read further.

Kim Seokjun, a.k.a Jin, the eldest BTS member, once got criticized for featuring in a photo with a pack of c*ndoms. Years ago, in the viral picture, Jin can be seen having his meal in his dormitory and according to reports, that photo was from his cooking tutorials. It was taken shortly after the boys wrapped up promoting ‘Hormone War.’

However, the netizens were quick enough to zoom in on the image with their eagle eyes to figure out that there was an XL-size c*ndom in the drawer. And immediately, the picture became the talk of the town and surfaced all over the internet.

Some fans argued it was chocolate with golden wrappers, while others were certain it was ‘King Size’ c*ndoms. The image garnered so much controversy and criticism that BTS’ agency, BigHit Entertainment, had to step up to cool it down. They issued an official statement and explained their reasoning, noting, “The item in the picture is indeed a condom. Those were presents they received from fans.”

Even then, Jin was continuously getting tagged in reshared photos on X (formerly known as Twitter), and people speculated whether what the company said was true or just a cover-up. On the other hand, some fans couldn’t believe that it was actually a c*ndom and wanted to believe it to be a rumor.

The incident happened in 2014, but when, in 2018, the photo once again resurfaced, people took it in a different approach. BTS ARMY shared their opinion on X and other Korean platforms. One wrote, “I do not think c*ndoms are shameful.”

What are your thoughts about this whole controversy and scandal about Jin? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Newtopia To My Dearest Nemesis: 5 Romantic K-Dramas To Binge-Watch On Valentine’s Day Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News