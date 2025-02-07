Moon Ka-Young, who became a global star after her performance in True Beauty, is gearing up for her upcoming K-drama, My Dearest Nemesis. She will feature in the series alongside Choi Hyun-Wook. The drama has already created quite a buzz, and the fans are excited to see the two actors romancing each other on-screen for the first time. While people were going crazy about her series, Dolce & Gabbana’s recent shoot dropped a bomb.

Ka-Young has been associated with the industry since her childhood. Her angelic beauty, proportionately structured face, and long, silky black hair have always been praised. However, in the recent Summer/Spring collection shoot for Dolce & Gabbana, the actress sported a short hairstyle that baffled her fans.

In every photo, Moon Ka-Young stunned in Dolce & Gabbana pieces, from dresses to accessories to sunglasses. However, her edgy makeover, including bold eyes, luscious glossy lips, and a short hairdo, caught our eyes. She exuded her hotness in skin-baring, abs-flashing outfits that made her look more sensual. In one picture, the actress could be seen in a sleeveless, bright floral bodycon dress, while in the other, she posed in a black sheer outfit, while in another, Ka-Young was wearing a white ruched dress.

While many were confused about whether Moon Ka-Young seriously chopped off her long tresses, others praised her, saying she pulled off the short hairstyle better than usual. The pictures have gone viral, sparking reactions from users. Instagram and X (previously known as Twitter) have been flooded with her photos and fans’ opinions.

One of them wrote on Instagram, “Just WOW!! She is looking damn gorgeous”, while another comment can be read as, “Wooow new look Perfect, Unique MunKayoung and #Dolce&Gabbana i like this God blessed us..!”

Moon Ka-Young’s upcoming drama My Dearest Nemesis centers around a love story between Baek Soo-Jeong and Ban Joo-Yeon. Before reuniting on the office premises, they met via an online game in their childhood. When Soo-Jeong confessed her love for him back at that time, he rejected her. What will happen now when he has become her boss? The K-drama has been scheduled to premiere on February 17, 2025.

