Moon Ka-Young is one of the most talented Korean actresses, and she has been proving her niche for quite some time. The 28-year-old actress started her career as a child model and later pursued acting as a profession. Now, she is ready to return to the rom-com K-drama world with an upcoming new series, My Dearest Nemesis. It is scheduled to premiere on TVN on February 17, 2025, featuring Choi Hyun-wook, Im Se-mi, and Kwak Si-yang.

But before it releases, here are 5 of her highly recommended K-dramas that you should watch.

True Beauty

One of Moon Ka-Young’s most popular K-dramas is True Beauty, in which she plays the lead female role of Lim Joo-Kyung. She portrays a teenage high school girl who struggles with low self-esteem because of her looks, which are based on society’s high beauty standards. She juggles her true self and a secret life hidden behind the makeup. However, things change for her when she befriends a boy named Lee Su-Ho (Cha Eun-Wop), who sees her true self. This K-drama also featured Hwang In-Youp.

Stream it on Netflix.

Tempted

Tempted is an intriguing K-drama featuring Ka-Young, Kim Min-Jae, Woo Do-Hwan, and others. The storyline follows the heir of a major Korean conglomerate who bets with his friends that he can seduce a hardworking college student. The girl doesn’t believe in love. How they get into a tangled love story and what happens with the lead characters is quite interesting, and it keeps you looped in for the rest of the drama. It revolves around the power struggle, lust, and twisted games of seduction. Moon Ka-Young plays Choi Soo-Ji. It is worth a watch.

Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Interest of Love

Moon Ka-Young, Yoo Yeon-Seok, and other actors featuring The Interest of Love is quite a fascinating romantic K-drama. The drama is set on the backdrop of a bank where four men and women working together get entangled in different variations of romantic complexities as they figure out how far they’re willing to go for love and discover what to do next. Ka-Young, as a young bank employer, gives a stunning performance that captivates you until the end of the drama. The audience appreciated the realistic portrayal of complex characters and the exploration of societal issues.

Stream it on Netflix.

Find Me In Your Memory

The 2020 South Korean drama Find Me In Your Memory is a beautiful romantic drama featuring Moon Ka-Young and Kim Dong-Wook. The storyline revolves around Yeo Ha-Jin (Ka-Young), a popular actress-cum-model, who forgets her painful past to survive while Lee Jung-Hoon (Dong-Wook) remembers every moment of his life. He works at a broadcasting station as an anchor and has a condition called Hyperthymesia that allows him to remember everything. How the two of them fall in love with each other and what happens to them is all about the drama.

Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Link: Eat, Love, Kill is a unique fantasy romance drama featuring Moon Ka-Young and Yeo Jin-Goo in the lead. Jin-Goo plays a chef, Eun Gye-Hoon, who opens a restaurant at the place where his twin sister disappeared to figure out what had happened to her. Soon enough, however, he starts to feel emotions that are not his, and things begin to take a different route. It turns out that everything he has been feeling belongs to a stranger – Noh Da-Hyun (Ka-Young). Eventually, they discover many more truths behind the kids’ disappearance, and the two main leads fall in love with each other. The intriguing storyline, thrilling scenes, and romantic moments are enough to keep you on the edge of your seat. This is a must-watch K-drama from Ka-Young’s filmography.

Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

So, these are 5 recommended K-dramas for you to binge-watch now. However, Moon Ka-Young has also done other popular dramas, including Waikiki 2, Delightfully Deceitful, and more. Her fans are waiting with bated breath to watch her and Choi Hyun-Wook’s romance in My Dearest Nemesis. The teaser and preview clips are already making waves online.

The story revolves around Baek Soo-Jeong, who leads a planning team at a department store, and her new boss, Ban Joo-Yeon. It turns out he was her first love from an online game 16 years ago, and it stirs up her memory of him rejecting her romantic confession. Their chemistry is already ruling the social media platforms; it’s definitely going to be worth a watch.

