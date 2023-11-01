It had broken the internet when the news of the True Beauty co-stars Mun Ka Young and Cha Eun Woo are in a confirmed relationship reports surfaced all over the media. At that time, the K-pop idol and actor was also linked with BLACKPINK’s Rose. However, all of the reports were claimed to be false, but who can stop their fans from imagining all the things that are fantasy?

While there had been no confirmation or denial on the True Beauty co-stars’ dating reports, fans thought they were having a low-key relationship. So, when they reunited again recently, they couldn’t help but keep calm. Scroll ahead to find out!

Years after True Beauty premiered and days after the dating reports surfaced, Mun Ka Young and Cha Eun Woo came together for an advertisement and broke the internet once again as their pictures and videos surfaced online. While there have been reports about the actress getting married to a Soccer star, Son Heungmin, Cha Eun Woo and Mun Ka Young’s fans didn’t stop shipping them together.

Their dating reports were fuelled further as the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture of Cha Eun Woo on her stories by tagging him, and on the backdrop of the gorgeous sunset, Eun Woo looked nothing less than a dream.

Check out the clips surfacing on Instagram:

The duo looked gorgeous in the beige pastel-shade outfits, and the netizens went bonkers seeing them co-ordinating. One of them wrote, “And they’re actually confirmed to be dating 😭✨”

Another netizen commented, “Need them in another drama together and preferably with eunwoo’s hair like this.”

“The second reunion I needed — after the do bong soon couple reunion this is such a great pair. what’s next?” One of the fans penned, while another one demanded, “I want a 2 drama with them as leads 🥺😭❤️”

One of them talked about their coordinated outfits and wrote, “Couple dress code 😍 they look so fine and gorgeous 🔥”

In other news, Mun Ka Young’s nuptial reports with Son Heungmin had been all over the media in a now-deleted tweet. Even though there’s no truth to attest to it, her massive fanbase couldn’t believe it as they wanted their favorite actress to be involved with Cha Eun Woo.

What are your thoughts about Mun Ka Young and Cha Eun Woo’s advertisement?

