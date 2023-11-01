BLACKPINK’s Maknae Lisa has been making headlines for months ever since she performed at the cabaret show Crazy Horse in Paris. The singer’s involvement in the show raised many eyebrows as netizens protested against it and slammed her. Despite the backlash, Lisa went on to perform the show and even shared many snaps from it on social media. Among the many artists, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, Chinese actresses Angela Baby and Jenny Zhang also attended the show and supported the 26-year-old. Now, the aftermath of the same does not look good as Lisa has lost her Weibo account, and the two Chinese actresses’ accounts have been restricted. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa, is a Thai-born rapper who began her musical career at an early age. After moving to South Korea, she trained for a good four-year period and made her debut with BLACKPINK alongside her three bandmates. In August, the band’s original contract came to an end and the members’ contract renewal is currently under discussion.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa performed at Crazy Horse Paris in late September and early October. For the unversed, the cabaret show features topless background dancers, which is why it is often considered controversial. Throughout her shows, Lisa received support from Chinese actresses Angela Baby and Jenny Zhang, and the two even caught the BLACKPINK star’s performance in Paris.

As their photos of being in the audience went viral, the actresses received massive backlash from Chinese netizens. Now, Lisa’s account on China’s biggest social media platform, Weibo, has been seemingly removed. As per KBiZoom, when one visits her page, the message appears, “This account can no longer be viewed due to reports of violations of laws, regulations, and the Weibo Community Agreement.”

On the other hand, C-drama diva Angela Baby and Jenny Zhang’s accounts with millions of followers have been restricted. It was earlier reported that netizens were accusing the two actresses of promoting indecent and explicit content. It is believed that the restriction is a result of their visit to the show.

