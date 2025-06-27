Vishnu Manchu’s much-awaited mythological drama Kannappa finally hits theaters on June 27, 2025. The actor spoke about the movie’s OTT release plans ahead of its big release, and he seems in no mood to rush things. During a recent pre-release event, Vishnu conveyed to fans and media that Kannappa will not be available on streaming platforms anytime soon after its theatrical debut.

No Early OTT Release For Kannappa

Talking to the media, Vishnu made it clear that he wants audiences to enjoy Kannappa on the big screen first. According to The Times of India, he said, “I have a very large freedom, my movie will not come to OTT before 10 weeks. That is the deal I have, and by god’s grace, I don’t have a release pressure. My only intention is to showcase the best to the audience.”

In an age when films quickly jump to OTT after a few weeks, Kannappa is going old-school. Vishnu Manchu insisted on giving movie lovers a proper big-screen experience before moving to digital. According to the actor, a 10-week theatrical window is locked, allowing the film to shine on the big screen.

What Is Kannappa About?

For the unversed, Kannappa describes the story of Thinnadu, an atheist hunter who stumbles upon a Shiva Lingam in the forest one day. That circumstance changes his life, making him one of Lord Shiva’s biggest devotees. Implanted in Hindu mythology, the film aims to showcase a powerful tale of faith and transformation.

The movie has already received praise from industry insiders. After a special screening, writer Kona Venkat was all praise for Vishnu’s acting, particularly in the emotional final scenes, and called Prabhas’s cameo a memorable highlight.

I too had the Privilege and the Opportunity to watch “KANNAPPA” and I am truly impressed by the content!! https://t.co/AWqtXq1g8Q There are so so many WOW moments in the second half 👌

Especially the last half hour is truly captivating and mesmerising 👌 The presence of… pic.twitter.com/IDKRAUZ4Be — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) June 25, 2025

Kannappa: Cast & Crew

The movie also boasts a star-packed cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, and Preity Mukhundhan, among others. Adding to the excitement are special appearances by Prabhas (as Rudra), Akshay Kumar (as Lord Shiva), Kajal Aggarwal (as Parvati), and Mohanlal (as Kirata).

Led by Mukesh Kumar Singh and with a story and screenplay by Vishnu himself, Kannappa is a massive project backed by rich production values. Sheldon Chau handles the cinematography, while Anthony of 2.0 fame handles the editing, and Stephen Devassy delivers the soundtrack.

Check out the trailer of Kannappa below:

