Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, starring Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas in very promising cameos, has kickstarted its advance booking in India and the US, but the mythological action drama has yet not picked up pace despite only 48 hours left for the film to arrive in the theaters!

Will Vishnu Manchu Beat Dhanush?

It would be interesting to see if Vishnu Manchu’s film beat the last big Telugu arrival in the theaters – Kuberaa. Dhanush‘s film also starring Nagarjuna, had a lukewarm start at the US box office with the advance premiere sales!

Kannappa US Box Office Pre-Sales

Kannappa registered advance sales of $10,3K for 263 locations in the USA, with only 486 sold tickets. With 2 days remaining for the premiere in the USA, it seems impossible for the film to cross Kuberaa’s pre-sales in the territory!

Will Akshay Kumar & Beat His Atrangi Re Co-Star?

Dhanush’s Kuberaa registered advance pre-sales of $193.25K at the box office for the premiere day. Akshay Kumar’s film has registered only 5.3% of the total ticket sales registered by Dhanush’s film.

Kannappa India BMS Sales

The film has sold almost 4.2K tickets in India from 1 PM to 5 PM. The pace is slow, and it all depends on how the film picks up tomorrow. In all probability, things do not seem very bright for the film currently!

About Kannappa

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the official synopsis of the film says, “An atheist hunter, Kannappa, becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and plucks out his eyes in an act of devotion.” It stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead, supported by Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and Madhoo. The film also stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Manchu’s guru and Prabhas as Lord Shiva’s devotee.

