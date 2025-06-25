Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is a successful affair at the box office despite the mixed reactions. The Punjabi romantic comedy-drama has completed 26 days in theatres and will soon gain the hit verdict. It has also surpassed Sargun Mehta’s last theatrical release by a considerable margin. Scroll below for the latest updates!

How much has Saunkan Saunkanay 2 earned in 26 days?

Ammy Virk, Nimrat Khaira, and Sargun Mehta starrer saw a slight improvement in box office collections on the fourth Tuesday. As per Sacnilk, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 earned 12 lakhs on day 26, enjoying a 33% growth on the previous day.

The net collections in India surge to 18.01 crores in 26 days. The gross total stands at 21.25 crores. Smeep Kang’s directorial is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Take a look at the Saunkan Saunkanay 2 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 11.40 crores

Week 2: 4.20 crores

Week 3: 1.75 crores

Week 4: 66 lakhs (2 days to go)

Total: 18.01 crores

Ammy Virak, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrit Khaira’s film is mounted on a budget of 10 crores. The makers have raked in profits of 8.01 crores so far. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 80%. The sequel of Saunkan Saunkne will be a hit once it earns double its investment.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 vs Sargun Mehta’s last theatrical release

Sargun Mehta was last seen in the horror comedy Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri in 2024. It was the fifth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2024, with lifetime collections of 14.44 crores.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has surpassed Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri with almost 25% higher earnings in 26 days.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary Day 25

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 18.01 crores

India gross – 21.25 crores

ROI – 80.1%

Overseas gross – 13.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 34.60 crores

Verdict: Plus

