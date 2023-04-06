Actress-producer Sargun Mehta surely doesn’t take a minute to rest! The actress is already on to her next project Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. She took to Instagram recently to let her fans know that she has already started work.

Posting a picture of the mahurat shot, the actress wrote, “Jatt nuu chudail takri 🧙‍♀️ 13TH OCT 2023 Taking off today. Milde aa jald THEATRES CH.” With her in the picture is also Gippy Grewal. The two had announced this film last month.

The film has been written by Amberdeep Singh and directed by Vikas Vashisht. The film is touted to be a horror comedy. This is not the first time that Sargun Mehta will be sharing the screen with Gippy. Sargun and Gippy have earlier worked together in ‘Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh’.

After a massively successful career in TV, Sargun Mehta moved to regional cinema and has made quite the name for herself. She has been seen in films such as Love Punjab, Qismat, Kala Shah Kala, Surkhi Bindi, and Jhalle.

