It has been days since the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory landed in legal trouble for its derogatory remarks about Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. As Kunal Nayyar’s Raj calls Dixit a “leprous prostitute,” political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent Netflix a legal notice and has now received a response from the streaming giant.

TBBT streams on both Netflix and Amazon Prime, but the notice was sent only to the former. To date, Jaya Bachchan, Dia Mirza and Urmila Matondkar have reacted to the controversy and slammed the sitcom.

The Big Bang Theory casts Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg and more. In the first episode of the show’s second season, Jim Parsons’ Sheldon calls Aishwarya Rai a “poor man’s Madhuri Dixit” to which Nayyar’s Raj Koothrapalli says “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Mithun Vijay Kumar revealed that he heard from Netflix, who has directed his complaint to Warner Bros and the show’s producers. Praising Netflix as a “sensible streaming service provider, Mithun said, “As a sensible streaming service provider that understands cultural sensitivities, Netflix has informed the original producers of the show regarding the gravity of the issue raised by me. I hope Warner Bros will take appropriate content moderation measures and ensure that their content is free from such abusive language towards people and cultures.”

Further in the conversation, Mithun Vijay Kumar shared his views about the show and said, “As an individual, I believe that all such programs that use derogatory language in the name of humour must be taken down. We even have recent observations from an honourable high court on the need to regulate content with vulgar language on social media and OTT.” Talking about TBBT, he highlighted that there are several other shows whose content needs to be “regulated.” “In our society, even today, swear words are not spoken in the presence of family, women, children, etc., then why is OTT an exception?” he concluded.

