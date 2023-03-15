Dia Mirza has been in the showbiz industry for over 23 years, yet she feels she needs to re-introduce herself as she thinks good work and good movies aren’t coming her way, and she is on an endless wait. However, the actress had worked in a lot of iconic movies, including Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, which is still considered to be one of the purest and most beautiful Bollywood rom-coms.

Now, in a recent media interaction, Dia talked candidly about the dark phase that she has faced in her career and how she has been open to asking about work to casting directors and producers. Scroll below to read the conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Indian Express, Dia Mirza shared all the heartaches that she has been feeling after her movies didn’t work for the audiences, and said, “Heartache when your stories don’t find audiences, heartache when your stories don’t find producers, heartache when you are just waiting endlessly for someone to send work your way. It is really tough. Every time you think, ‘Ok this film! Because everyone has liked it, loved my part, and that is going to drive more work my way,’ and then you find yourself chipping away again at that block of stone, begging, waiting. It is an endless wait; I have made peace with that.”

Going further in the conversation, Dia Mirza further revealed how her career took a U-turn after she made a call to Rajkumar Hirani asking for work. In 2014, her production house released Bobby Jasoos, and in 2018, she herself jumped back to the screens with Sanju, received a lot of appreciation for her performance in Kaafir, and now she is gearing up for Bheed.

Talking about that phone call, the actress shared, “Sanju for me was oxygen. I really needed it. I remember for the first time in my career, I called a friend, because Raju is a friend, and said, ‘Please cast me in your movie. I need to work, and I want to be in a film, I am not getting any work.’ They then tested me and liked what they saw and I landed the part. I had never done it before because I am shy, and I am extremely awkward about putting those calls in. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why I have not landed other jobs, maybe it takes for you to call and tell the filmmaker that, ‘I want to work with you.'”

Dia Mirza wants to work in movies that can help to make a difference. She is hungry and starving to do good films and good roles. Talking about how she feels after losing the films that she wants to do to another person, she said, “There have been so many times in the recent past when jobs I really wanted to do, films I really wanted to be a part of that almost happened but didn’t because someone else got the part. I feel happy for that person, but very sad for me! Which is natural, I guess. But I don’t sit and start reflecting…. That’s a dark path.”

Dia Mirza is now happy to chase the casting directors for films. Good for her. What are your thoughts about actors and actresses asking for roles to the directors and producers? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Pathaan: Siddharth Anand Reveals Salman Khan Reacted “You Are Not Serious” To His Reunion Scene Narration With Shah Rukh Khan, “He Just Needs Love & Pampering”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News