Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has revealed that it was filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘3 Idiots’ that convinced her parents to let her join Hindi cinema.

In the ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ special episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which will be attended by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Renuka Sahane, Viraj Ghelani and director Shashank Khaitan, Kiara will spill the beans on how she got into the business of showbiz.

Kiara Advani shares, “It is very natural for parents to worry about their children who want to try their luck in the film industry. Considering they are not from the industry, they were scared for me and were worried about my safety.”

Kiara Advani added, “They wanted me to try something other than this profession. But they always knew that acting is something I really wanted to do in my life. I remember I was in school when papa and I went to watch 3 Idiots and you know it is said that films are not just a medium of entertainment but the message they impart can touch the lives of people.”

The actress added: “And 3 idiots worked like magic on my father and he agreed to support me in this journey. I would really like to thank Raju sir for making such an amazing film.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

