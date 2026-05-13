The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nikki making a shocking confession to Jack while they chatted about their marriages with Victor and Diane. On the other hand, Cane took a big step with Lily during their heart-to-heart chat. And then lastly, Patty pleaded her case to Billy.

The drama, the discussions, the questions, the moves, the connections, and the chaos are about to explode in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 13, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 13, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Victor leading the manhunt for Matt Clark. Despite constant face-offs between the Newman family and Matt, the latter always manages to stay alive. This time again, he survived and has supposedly lost his memory while the Newmans try to track him down.

Noah and Matt got physical recently, and things are getting more tense with each passing day. And now Victor himself is showing interest in catching the rival. How will this hunt fare? Will the Newman patriarch be able to get a hold of Matt and track him down? Or will he be able to evade Victor?

On the other hand, Adam questions Nick’s recovery. The latter has been struggling with his addiction issues, and despite support from his family, things have only gotten worse. He may reassure the Newmans that he is fine, but that is actually far from the truth with his raging fentanyl addiction.

Despite Nick’s attempts to get sober, he is still struggling. It seems like his brother Adam has noticed the same. When he questions Nick’s supposed recovery, how will the latter respond to his questions? And lastly, Devon worries about Lily’s decision-making. Especially when it comes to Cane.

Devon is not the biggest fan of the man, and he has made it clear. But Lily is getting close to Cane once again, and that has made Devon worried about the choices she may make in the future. Even more so with Lily and Cane working together to sort Malcolm’s transplant at this very moment.

And with the two getting closer, Devon’s worry for his sister is growing just as much. What will he do about the same? Is he going to start plotting?

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