It’s finally time to return to Serenity, as Sweet Magnolias is back with its fifth season. The popular show is based on Sherryl Woods’ novels, and fans have loved the journeys of the women in the Netflix series. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming fifth season of the popular show.

Sweet Magnolias Season 5: Release Date & Cast Details

Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias will premiere on Netflix on June 11, 2026. The edition will feature 10 episodes just like the previous four seasons. The romantic drama series is adding a touch of city life and drama to the mix. All the previous episodes of the exciting show are available to stream.

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The leading ladies are returning, with JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue, and Heather Headley as Heather Decatur, as they juggle swiftly moving lives, family problems, growing careers, and sparkly, joyful romances amid their ever-present friendships.

New additions include Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Nell Winters, a writer who becomes friends with Maddie in New York. Janice Wesley as Miss Eustice, the town matron of Serenity. Courtney Grace will essay Courtney Sinclair, Ronnie’s business partner, while John Gabriel Rodriquez is Clark Bellson.

He is a rival business owner in Serenity who makes things hard for the core group. Aidan Merwarth is Noah Wharton, grandson of the Whartons, while Austin Woods is Blake Monaghan. Iman Benson portrays Jessica Whitley. She is the niece of Erik and will bring unexpected news for him and Helen.

More About Sweet Magnolias Season 5

Brooke will make her directing debut in the fourth episode, while JoAnna will lead episodes 5 and 6. Sheryl J. Anderson, the showrunner and executive producer of the series, is excited to take Sweet Magnolias over to Manhattan. Expect fun, adventure, and chances to explore more.

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She told Netflix, “While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.” The women have navigated a lot over the last few seasons, including marriage issues, divorces, betrayals, and more. What’s next for them?

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