The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming back for the third time. The much-awaited Season 4 of the highly anticipated fantasy series will be out this year. It’s based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices of the namesake novels. So let’s get into the streaming details of Season 3.

The Lord Of the Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Plot

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of the original books and movies. It’s set during the Second Age of Middle-Earth. Season 3 will take place a few years after the events of Season 2. Its official synopsis reads, “Jumping forward several years from the events of season two, season three takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Cast

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will star Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Miriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, Trystan Gravelle as Pharazon, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, and Daniel Weyman as Gandalf. The supporting cast includes Adam Young, Zubin Varla, and Eddie Marsan.

The series is developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

First look at ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’ Season 3. Releasing November 11 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/1BgtKmqCDu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 11, 2026

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Streaming Details

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 11, 2026. Viewers from across the globe will be able to watch it in different languages and with subtitles.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 11 – May 17): Kartavya, Off Campus, Inspector Avinash Season 2 & More To Stream Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News