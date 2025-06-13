Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, and Adam Young have officially joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for its upcoming third season, which recently began filming at the series’ new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

While Prime Video has roped in Richardson as a series regular, Varla and Young will appear in recurring roles. Continue scrolling to learn more about the cast members.

Who Are The New Cast Members Of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Andrew Richardson

Richardson is a Canadian-born British actor who made his professional theatre debut in the Olivier Award-nominated Guys & Dolls, directed by Sir Nicholas Hytner at the Bridge Theatre in London. He played the role of Sky Masterson and was nominated in 2023 for an Emerging Talent award by the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

He was also nominated for the Ian Charleson award in 2025 for his roles in both Uncle Vanya at The Orange Tree Theatre and A Midsummer Night’s Dream for the Royal Shakespeare Company at The Barbican. He trained at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh. Richardson will next be seen on screen in a recurring role in the Peacock series Ponies, starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson.

Zubin Varla

Varla is an award-winning British actor and singer. A London Guildhall School of Music and Drama graduate, he won the 2023 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in A Musical for portraying Jerry Falwell in Tammy Faye at the Almeida Theatre. He also received Olivier Award nominations for performances in A Little Life and Fun Home.

Other theatre credits include Twelfth Night (alongside Derek Jacobi), Measure for Measure, Attempts on Her Life, A Tupperware of Ashes, The Life of Galileo, The Tempest, Roberto Zucco, and Julius Caesar with Royal Shakespeare Company, Equus, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Two Character Play and Ghost Quartet.

Zubin Varla’s on-screen career includes a mix of roles, including multiple episodes of the Disney+ series Andor, regular recurring roles in Deep State, Will, Our Girl, Strike Back, and Little Dorrit, and a leading role in an episode of Silent Witness. Alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, he is currently filming a TV project for the BBC and will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Hostage.

Adam Young

British actor Adam Young is known to fans for playing Jim-Bob in the 2021 horror film Don’t Breathe 2. Trained at London’s Mountview Academy of the Arts, he made his screen debut in Tom Beard’s 2018 film Two for Joy, starring alongside Bella Ramsey, Samantha Morton, Daniel Mays, and Billie Piper. His other film credits include Clergymen and Ultra.

On television, Young has appeared in multiple episodes of Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air and the long-running BBC series EastEnders, as well as The Witcher: Blood Origin, Sex Education, Royal Bastards: Rise of the Tudors, and Romantic Getaway.

His extensive theatre credits include Redlands at the Chichester Festival Theatre; Withnail and I, Call Me Vicky, The Duchess of Malfi, No Quarter, Twelfth Night, Henry V, Macbeth, and The Merry Wives of Windsor at Petersfield Shakespeare Festival, and The Alchemist at Germany’s Shakespeare Festival at Globe Neuss.

More About The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has received unprecedented success, earning appreciation from fans and critics alike. Critics have praised the series for its epic scope and production values, and Seasons One and Two are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Season One remains the biggest TV premiere in Prime Video’s history, and Season Two is the most-watched returning season by hours watched.

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is the producer, and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

All episodes of the first two seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now streaming on Prime Video.

