Based on the book series The Summer I Turned Pretty, written by Jenny Han, the series features Lola Tung as Belly, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, and Christopher Briney as Conrad. The trio is returning for the last time, and the fans can’t stop talking about it. Even though many people might have read the novel and know what will happen by the end of it, they are still excited to see how that gets adapted in the series.

The trailer has dropped, giving us all the rom-com charms we had been waiting for. It didn’t give away the story’s synopsis, yet it set the mood right for the audience to tune in when it’s going to release. For those who don’t know, TSITP will air on July 16, 2025. If you have watched the previous two seasons, then you are probably attached to the characters. But if you haven’t, then here are the 3 reasons why you should definitely watch it.

Belly Is Happy With Jeremiah

From the trailer, it’s quite evident that Belly has finally found her happiness in Jeremiah, one of the Fisher brothers. The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will begin right where the second season ended, with Belly choosing Jeremiah instead of Conrad as her partner. For those who don’t know, Belly faced her share of controversial relationships with both brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad, in the last two seasons. But by the end of season 2, she chose the younger one.

In this season, we will definitely get to see a lot more romantic scenes between Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). But does that mean she has moved on from Conrad (Christopher Briney), her first love?

Belly & Jeremiah Getting Married?

The recently released trailer showed that Belly and Jeremiah have decided to tie the knot, and when they reveal that in front of their family, not everyone takes it in a positive note. Mostly, Belly’s mother, Laurel, goes into shock and says, “Belly, honey, you two aren’t ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime.”

Jeremiah can be heard saying, “No, I wanna be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that, easy.” Without Jere’s mother in the picture and Laurel’s opposition, the young couple might face some difficulty following their plan to get married.

What Will Happen To Belly & Conrad’s Relationship?

Well, it may seem like Belly’s future is set with Jeremiah, but how will things navigate when she meets Conrad in a different scenario? Will she be able to stay loyal to Jere, or will she re-examine her feelings for Conrad? Will Belly and Conrad end up together by the end of season 3? The official synopsis says (via Cinema Express), “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set until some core-shaking events bring her first love, Conrad, back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

To know what happens to Belly, you need to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video. But before that, if you haven’t watched the previous seasons, give it a go.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Trailer

