Love triangles have never gotten out of style despite the decades that have gone by. Be it Bella, Edward, and Jacob from Twilight or Elena, Damon, and Stefan from The Vampire Diaries. And the currently running additions are Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah from the teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The coming-of-age rom-drama has been a fan favorite over two releases and one upcoming season. Based on the novel trilogy written by Jenny Han, the Amazon Prime Video series has enjoyed quite a strong fan base. Here are the new members who have been added to the cast.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Which New Cast Members Have Been Added?

According to Variety, the show has roped in seven new actors for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The edition premieres its 11 episodes on July 16, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Two names have been added as series regulars: Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Five recurring cast member additions include Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino. Their roles have not been disclosed yet. Season three of the show will pick up after a two-year time jump after the events of season two, and will be the conclusion.

Belly is now at the end of her junior year at college and will be returning to Cousins for a summer with Jeremiah, whom she picked at the end of season two. But when Cinrad, her former boyfriend and the love of her life, shows up at the summer house they all grew up in, things will change forever.

Per the synopsis of the third season, “Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.” Like every love triangle, there are two fan groups rooting for the Belly-Conrad and Belly-Jeremiah pairings each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Conrad wins by a large margin, considering his story with Belly is quite a quintessential love story, which was interrupted by Jeremiah. *Spoiler:* Jeremiah also cheats on Belly in the books, though it is yet to be seen which route the show will take. Lola Tung essays the role of Belly Conklin.

Christopher Briney plays Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah Fisher, Sean Kaufman plays Steven Conklin, and Rain Spencer plays Taylor Madison Jewel. Jackie Chung plays Laurel Park, while Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah Fisher. Colin Ferguson plays John Conklin, while Elsie Fisher portrays Skye.

Tom Everett Scott plays Adam Fisher, Kyra Sedgwick plays Julia, Alfredo Narciso plays Cleveland Castillo, and Minnie Mills played Shayla in the first season.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things Season 5 Must Tackle Netflix’s Release Roulette — Why Dropping Episodes In Chunks Damages Viewer Focus (Opinion)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News