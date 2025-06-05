Ginny & Georgia Season 3 officially drops on Netflix on Thursday, June 5, 2025, and if the early reactions from a special preview event are anything to go by, it will be a wild ride. At Tudum’s virtual watch party on June 3, lucky fans got a sneak peek of the premiere episode, played trivia, watched unreleased clips, and even heard directly from creator Sarah Lampert and cast members. Let’s just say: the Millers are back, and the drama is about to hit harder than ever.

The new season picks up right where we last left off — Georgia being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller in the middle of her fairy-tale wedding. That cliffhanger has lived rent-free in fans’ minds for over two years. And now? The handcuffs are off metaphorically, but the pressure is on legally and emotionally. Georgia has to fight for her freedom, her family, and the life she’s worked so hard to build.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Georgia’s Murder Trial & A Family On Edge

From the official trailer and sneak peeks, it’s clear that Season 3 will center around Georgia’s murder trial. Expect courtroom drama, secrets from the past creeping back in, and a whole lot of tension between newlyweds Georgia and Paul. The honeymoon phase is basically over before it even began.

Meanwhile, Ginny is stuck in the whirlwind, too. Being the daughter of the town’s most notorious bride-turned-suspect isn’t exactly a chill experience. She is dealing with the fallout at school, fighting with her dad, Zion, and questioning everything — especially whether this life, full of secrets and chaos, is one she wants to keep signing up for.

What’s Next For Ginny Amid Georgia’s Legal Trouble?

Beyond the murder and family drama, fans can also expect flashbacks, emotional reckonings, and a deeper look into Ginny’s inner world. One unreleased clip, shown during the Tudum event, featured a heartfelt moment between Ginny and Austin following Georgia’s arrest—proof that this season won’t shy away from the emotional weight.

There’s no doubt Ginny & Georgia is ready to reclaim its spot as one of Netflix’s buzziest dramas. With legal twists, family fractures, and sharp one-liners, Season 3 promises to be its most intense chapter yet. Fans who have watched the first episodes are already hinting at emotional ride for Ginny, Georgia and Austin! Buckle up, because Wellsbury is about to get really messy, really fast.

What a great first episode of season 3. That was rough! I need good things for Ginny, Georgia and Austin! — mesh | 🩷💚 (@librasgroove___) June 4, 2025

What Time Will Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Hit Your Screen?

While Ginny & Georgia usually lands in the cold months (January 2023 for Season 2, February 2021 for Season 1), Season 3 is switching gears with a June 5 premiere. And honestly? Summer is the perfect time to binge on a fictional murder trial. All 10 episodes drop at once, and fans around the globe are already clearing their calendars.

Here’s when it hits your screen: 12 AM PDT, 3 AM EDT, 8 AM BST, and 12:30 PM in India. So wherever you are, you can dive back into Wellsbury at your convenience!

