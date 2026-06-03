Where season 1 of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder was a roller-coaster ride; season 2 offers a much more thrilling and complex journey to its viewers. The first season of Netflix’s thriller series starring Emma Myers showed Andie Bell’s murder finally getting solved. However, the challenges are far from over for the town of Little Killton. Max Hastings is finally going on trial for raping Becca Bell and Nat Da Silva. But just before the trial begins, the key witness, Jamie Reynolds, has disappeared from town. Season 2 sees Pip investigate Jamie’s disappearance and become trapped in a complex web of lies and deceit.

What Happened To Jamie?

Jamie’s disappearance is critical not just because he’s a key witness in Max’s trial but also because he would be dead. Luckily, Jamie is found alive and well in Stanley Forbes’s house. Jamie tried to kill Stanley on behalf of Layla Mead, which compelled the latter to hurt Jamie and keep him captive. After temporarily disabling Jamie, Stanley keeps him locked in a room for weeks, as he wasn’t sure of whether Jamie would try to kill him.

Despite not being certain of Jamie’s actions, Stanley still cares for his captive and continues to show compassion. He cooks for Jamie and even ensures that his captive has comfortable bedding and clothing. The two end up becoming friends and even plan to work together towards understanding what Layla Mead is all about. Eventually, Stanley would free Jamie.

Why Is Max Hastings Found Not Guilty?

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Season 2 takes a shocking twist when Max Hastings, a rapist who uses Rohypnol to drug his victims and assault them, is found not guilty for his heinous crimes. Even if Jamie was present to testify against Max, the latter would still go scot free as there was no DNA evidence found to convict him. Max, owing to his rich status, hired lawyers to character-assassinate everyone who testified against their client. They would have stooped to the low level of using Jamie’s history of drug abuse against him. Also, Max shamelessly blames his dead best friend, Sal Singh, for the sexual assault. Thankfully, Pip takes matters into her own hands. She ends up releasing the record of Max’s confession on her A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder podcast. Pip also breaks his window and paints a threat on his door to intimidate him.

What Is Stanley Forbes True Identity?

Stanley Forbes true identity is finally revealed in Season 2. It comes to light that Stanley is actually Child Brunswick, the publicly unnamed son of infamous serial killer Scott Brunswick. It is revealed that at the tender age of nine, Child was forced to select Scott’s victims by his abusive father. It is shown that Child would lure children, who trusted him, as he himself was a young kid.

The child hated his father but had to do what he was told, as he feared being hurt by him. He had already served a custodial sentence in a juvenile detention center for his crimes and was rehabilitated. He was released on a lifelong parole with a new identity at the age of 18. His real identity as Jack was never allowed to be revealed, as he was a child at the time of his crimes. He therefore received permanent protection against publication of his real identity.

Season 2 further revealed that Child was always on the move, adopting a new identity in each place. As revealed before his death, Stanley wanted to reform himself. He strove to never be like his father. However, it was the bitter truth that Stanley was an accessory to murder due to his abusive father. But he was just a child, living in fear of his father. This truth is finally seen by Jamie and Pip who believe that Stanley was never like his father. Stanley ends up taking care of Jamie, despite fearing being hurt by him. Stanley even lies to protect Pip when she’s in danger.

Who Is Layla Mead?

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Early on in the season, Pip and her friends successfully figure out that Layla Mead is a catfish who is using Ruby Foxcroft’s identity and appearance. The true individuals behind Layla’s account are revealed at the end of the season—Charlie Nowell and Flora Green. It is also revealed that Charlie is the twin brother of Emily Nowell, who is Scott Brunswick’s final victim.

A clever Charlie looked for anyone who resembled Child Brunswick’s age and appearance and created a dating profile with the identity of Layla Mead. He visited several towns, always on the lookout to kill the man who murdered his sister. He believed Child was just as bad as his father and that the system had let him go easy.

Who Is Threatening Pip?

“Who will look for you when you’re the one who disappears?” This is the message that keeps popping up on Pip’s computer. She suspects that someone broke into her room and used her laptop to leave this threatening message. But who is it?

If the Netflix show is renewed for a third season, this question will be waiting to be answered.

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