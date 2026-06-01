The first week of June is here, and so is our curated What to Watch This Week list. Leading the lineup is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, followed by the Malayalam film Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal. Netflix also has three notable releases this week, including the Hindi film Maa Behen, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri as mother and daughter. With plenty more films and series arriving on OTT platforms this week, scroll down to explore the full list.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) – June 4

The Dhurandhar franchise needs no introduction, but we’ll give one anyway. In the second installment of the franchise, we get to see the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who he was back in India, and how he became a criminal mastermind across the border in Pakistan while carrying out India’s bidding as an undercover operative under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari.

Not Suitable For Work – June 2

A comedy drama that follows a group of five friends working in different professional fields, exploring their relationships, personal struggles, career highs and lows, and the many challenges they face along the way.

Zee5

Patriot (Malayalam) – June 5

Starring major Malayalam cinema A-listers including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, and others, Patriot centers on Mammootty’s character, Dr. Daniel James, a once high-ranking alcoholic technocrat who was one of the key figures behind the creation of Periscope, a spyware system originally designed for defensive applications. However, due to nepotism and corruption, the technology falls into the hands of a private conglomerate that begins exploiting it for financial gain and dominance. Determined to stop this misuse, Daniel James takes a stand and is eventually forced to leave India, continuing his fight from abroad. In response, the Indian government and the conglomerate join forces to bring him back to India and eliminate him. However, nothing goes according to their plan, triggering a crisis for both parties involved.

Brown (Hindi) – June 5

A neo-noir psychological crime thriller in which Karisma Kapoor plays Rita Brown, a competent but troubled alcoholic cop investigating the murder of a young woman. Directed by Abhinay Deo.

Netflix

Maa Behen (Hindi) – June 4

In Maa Behen, Madhuri Dixit plays Rekha, a single mother with a scandalous reputation who is raising two young adult daughters: Jaya, played by Triptii Dimri, and her younger sister Sushma, played by Dharna Durga. The trio rarely sees eye to eye, with Jaya often questioning her mother’s choices and lifestyle. However, their differences are put aside when a death occurs at their residence, forcing them to join forces and work together to cover up the incident.

The Witness – June 4

Based on real events, the story follows a three-year-old boy who witnesses the murder of his mother. His father takes him away, hoping to leave the tragedy behind. However, years later, the case is reopened, bringing long-buried painful memories back to the surface.

Office Romance – June 5

Jennifer Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, the president and CEO of an airline whose employees are terrified of her. However, she falls in love with the company’s in-house lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower, played by Brett Goldstein. Their romantic relationship could jeopardize her career, but can the couple survive the challenges that come with it?

Apple TV+

Cape Fear – June 5

Executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, and adapted from The Executioners by John D. MacDonald, the film stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady, a man who was wrongfully convicted of a murder he did not commit, allegedly due to the actions of his own defense attorneys. When he is released from prison, they believe he knows the truth and that he is coming after them.

Prime video

The Pyramid Scheme (Hindi) – June 5

Paramvir Singh Cheema plays Goldy, a young man determined to achieve success. He sees his opportunity in joining a multi-level marketing company and quickly becomes one of its agents. However, as is often the case with MLM schemes, success is far from guaranteed for those at the lower levels of the pyramid. The question is whether Goldy is one of them, and even if he manages to succeed, can he live with the consequences of destroying the lives of the people who trusted him and invested because of him?

Amazon MX Player

Made in India: A Titan Story (Hindi) – June 3

The story of how the iconic Indian watch brand Titan was created, this series explores pre-liberalization India and how JRD Tata, played by Naseeruddin Shah, and Xerxes Desai, played by Jim Sarbh, joined hands to build a world-class watch brand in India during the era of protectionism.

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