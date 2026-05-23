Maa Behen Trailer Review: Madhuri Dixit Is Officially 'Kaand-i-fied' With Triptii Dimri & Dharna Joining Her In The Durghatna

There was a time when the word Maa in Bollywood meant a woman, either protecting her kids or waiting to avenge something or the other. However, over a period of time, the mother palette of Bollywood has changed entirely. In fact, Madhuri Dixit is yet again ready to add another Maa chapter in Bollywood’s book of legendary mothers. The Dhak Dhak girl is back playing a mother to Triptii Dimri and Dharna in Maa Behen.

This dark comedy by Netflix has finally dropped its trailer. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film is promising a riot! In fact, calling this a riot would be an understatement! If you thought Madhuri Dixit Nene would remain confined to sophisticated streaming dramas, the director of Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa has officially “kaand-i-fied” her.

Backed by the sizzling National Crush Triptii Dimri and the brilliant, internet-breaking digital creator Dharna Durga making her big cinematic debut, MaaBehen trailer hints at a Durghatna, which in all probability is Ravi Kishan, that will keep you hooked from start to finish!

The trailer drops us right into the middle of a hyper-nosy, lower-middle-class neighborhood colony where no secret is ever safe. Madhuri Dixit stars as Rekha, a single mother who doesn’t fit into society’s neat little boxes. She is constantly at loggerheads with her two polar-opposite daughters: Jaya (Triptii Dimri), the responsible, practical ghar ki sushil beti, and Sushma (Dharna Durga), the impulsive, zubaan ki tez, teekhi mirchi!

The mundane bickering over sleeveless blouses and daily mannerisms takes a horrific turn when a massive durghatna occurs. Rekha’s intrusive, flirtatious neighbor, Gupta Ji (played by Ravi Kishan), ends up dead right inside her house! Suddenly, this dysfunctional family is thrown into a high-stakes, accidental crime cover-up.

What follows is a deliciously dark hide-the-body comedy. The mother-daughter trio must swiftly align their forces, cook up elaborate lies, navigate panic attacks, and dodge their intensely suspicious neighbors to ensure that the blame for the corpse sitting in their kitchen doesn’t fall on them. All of this is making up for a hilarious trailer, promising a film that might not disappoint!

Check out the trailer of Maa Behen here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bandar Trailer Review: Bobby Deol & Anurag Kashyap Flip The Coin – When ‘No Means No’ Meets ‘Maine Kuch Nahi Kiya’ & The Truth Lies Somewhere In Between!

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