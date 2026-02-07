Tripti Dimrii could not achieve success in 2025, but she’s all set to redeem herself with the Valentine’s Day release, O’Romeo. High hopes are pinned on her upcoming action thriller, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. She only needs 32 crores to join the likes of Deepika Padukone & Rashmika Mandanna in a major post-COVID feat. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Triptii Dimri at the post-COVID box office

The post-pandemic journey began on a blockbuster note as Triptii Dimri gained overnight fame with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Soon, she starred in a leading role alongside Vicky Kaushal & Ammy Virk in Bad Newz. She’s headlined three other films – Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Dhadak 2. The success ratio is impressive, as she has only delivered one flop so far.

Triptii’s highest-grossing film is Animal (554 crore), which is also her biggest success in the post-pandemic era. She only has one other film that could cross the 200 crore club, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (281.56 crores). So far, there’s no outing in the 100 crore club, but hopefully O’Romeo will turn the tables.

Check out Triptii Dimri’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Animal: 554 crore

Bad Newz: 64 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.56 crore

Dhadak 2: 24.24 crore

Total: 968.28 crores

Will soon join the likes of Deepika Padukone & Rashmika Mandanna

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone (1432.17 crores) and South diva Rashmika Mandanna (3341.86 crores) are the only two female actors in India to achieve the 1000 crore+ feat in the post-pandemic era. With O’Romeo, Triptii Dimri needs only 32 crores to join the coveted club at the Indian box office.

Exciting times are ahead, as the milestone may be unlocked during the opening weekend. Shahid Kapoor starrer is arriving a day ahead of Valentine’s Day. There will also be little competition as Border 2 has also fallen below the 3 crore mark daily. Only time will tell if Vishal Bhardwaj‘s directorial passes the audience test and shines bright at the ticket windows. So far, the buzz is not upto the mark.

