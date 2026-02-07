Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 is struggling at the box office. There may be competition from Border 2 and other releases, but it still had the opportunity to shine. The content failed to impress the audience, and it has recovered less than 50% of its investments so far. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the production figures, Mardaani 3 has added 2.15 crore to its kitty on day 8. It saw a 16% improvement compared to 1.80 crores minted on Thursday. This is a good sign, considering the new release Vadh 2 has also joined the box office battle.

The cumulative total in India has reached 28.75 crore net after 8 days. Mardaani 3 has a long way to go if it has to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Currently, it is even behind the 2014 Mardaani, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 36 crore net.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 4 crore

Day 2: 6 crore

Day 3: 7.25 crore

Day 4: 2.40 crore

Day 5: 2.75 crore

Day 6: 2.10 crore

Day 7: 1.80 crore

Day 8: 2.15 crore

Total: 28.75 crore

The success tag is out of reach!

Mardaani 3 is made on a decent budget of 60 crores. In 8 days, YRF could only recover 48% of its total investments. With the arrival of O’Romeo and other Valentine’s Day releases, it may get washed out from theatres. At the current pace, we’re looking at a potential lifetime of under 40 crores. It would fail to enter the safe zone by a margin of 20 crores.

With that, Mardaani 3 will break the streak of success for the franchise. Both of its predecessors were box office hits.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget – 60 crores

India net – 28.75 crores

Budget recovery – 48%

India gross – 33.92 crores

