Dhurandhar slowly turned into one of the most talked-about Hindi films of the year. While box office numbers are still unfolding, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and the multi-starrer film has taken a strong lead on IMDb. Fans are clearly reacting to its intense spy setup and performances. This has also sparked comparisons with big action films like Jawan and movies from the YRF Spy Universe. So, does Dhurandhar really beat them on IMDb?

Dhurandhar’s IMDb Performance

Dhurandhar currently holds a solid 8.6/10 rating on IMDb with 93K votes. That is a very strong number for a film that is still running in theaters. The buzz is also visible in its watchlist count, as 24.2K users have already added it.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in a powerful undercover role. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The story follows a covert anti-terror mission that takes the lead character deep into Pakistan’s criminal and political circles. As the first part of the film series enjoyed a positive response, the makers are set to release the second chapter in March 2026, and the expectations are already high.

Dhurandhar IMDb Comparison With Jawan & YRF Spy Universe Films

Here is how the YRF Spy Universe & Jawan film performed:

Ek Tha Tiger: 5.7/10 Tiger Zinda Hai 5.9/10 War: 6.6/10 Tiger 3: 5.6/10 Pathaan: 5.8/10 War 2: 5.3/10 Jawan: 6.9/10

With 8.6b/10 ratings on IMDb, Dhurandhar clearly outshone all the YRY Spy Universe movies and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The reason why Jawan is part of the list is that its storyline incorporates the spy concept.

After the release of Dhurandhar, the audience loved the raw and realistic way the spy concept is explained in the movie, which is not a common element in all previous Bollywood spy films.

Dhurandhar Sets Stage For A Bigger Sequel

Dhurandhar is clearly loved by the audience, which is evident from its IMDb ratings and box office collections. After the blockbuster prequel, fans can expect another tsunami in theaters with the release of Dhurandhar 2. If the sequel gets the same love from the viewers, no one can stop Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s film’s second installment from shattering more records in March 2026.

