Dhurandhar has exceeded all expectations at the Indian box office and is refusing to slow down anytime soon. On the third Tuesday, day 19, it made a smashing entry into the 600 crore club, thus adding another feather to its hat. With the latest feat, Aditya Dhar has made healthy gains and witnessed a major turnaround in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking by overtaking three filmmakers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

Indian directors are judged based on their Hindi/ Bollywood films in the coveted clubs – 100 crores, 200 crores, and so on. So basically, in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, 100 points will be allocated to directors if they have a film in the 100-crore club. Similarly, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, etc. For each movie in the top 10 overseas grossers, a filmmaker earns 50 points.

Aditya Dhar beats Sandeep Reddy Vanga and two others

After Dhurandhar entered the 500 crore club, Aditya Dhar’s tally went up to 700 points. With the film entering the 600 crore club, he gained 100 more points, which pushed his tally to 800 points in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. With the latest increment, he surpassed Sandeep Reddy Vanga (750 points), SS Rajamouli (800 points), and Ali Abbas Zafar (800 points) to secure the sixth position.

As we can see, SS Rajamouli and Ali Abbas Zafar share equal points with Aditya Dhar, but they are still placed below him. This is because neither Rajamouli nor Zafar has a 600 crore net Bollywood/Hindi grosser, while Dhar now has one.

Today, on day 20, Dhurandhar will surpass Stree 2 (627.5 crore net) at the Indian box office, which will help Dhar overtake Amar Kaushik (800 points) to claim the fifth spot in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

Here’s the breakdown of Aditya Dhar’s 800 points:

1 film in the 200 crore club (Uri – The Surgical Strike) = 200 points

1 film in the 600 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 600 points

