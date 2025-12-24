Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is not backing down at the box office, despite fierce competition, and it seems the film has been blessed with a Christmas boost. The PG-13 horror sequel has grossed a strong collection on its third Monday at the North American box office. It is edging closer to beating the domestic haul of its predecessor, Five Nights at Freddy’s. Keep scrolling for more.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel lost its spot in the domestic top five rankings but did not fall far. This weekend, the film is #6 in the domestic box office rankings, just behind Zootopia 2. It is definitely a winner at the box office, but that does not mean it will stop; people are still enjoying the movie. It will soon surpass some of the big-budget Hollywood films at the worldwide box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the box office in North America after 18 days

Josh Hutcherson‘s film experienced a 15.1% increase from last Monday, according to Box Office Mojo’s data. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has once again outgrossed the OG film in daily earnings. For the record, Five Nights at Freddy’s collected $521k on its 3rd Monday, with a 56.6% decline. The sequel collected $1.7 million on its third Monday, despite the loss of 567 theaters the previous Friday. After eighteen days, the domestic total of the film has hit $111 million cume.

Edges closer to beating Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s was released in 2023, and it was a surprise hit. The OG film collected $137.3 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. The film collected it across 56 days, whereas the sequel is more than halfway to beating the domestic haul of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is less than $30 million away from surpassing its predecessor’s domestic box office haul.

More about its worldwide collection

The horror sequel is less than $10 million away from crossing the $100 million milestone at the overseas box office. Internationally, the film has reached the $93.4 million mark, and combined with its domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is $204.4 million. The sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s was released on December 5.

