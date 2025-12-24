David is continuing its strong run at the box office in North America and has registered one of the biggest Mondays ever among faith-based releases. It is still in the top 3 of the domestic box office rankings above The Housemaid and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Read on for the box office collections.

The film opened with $22 million collection at the domestic box office, landing at #2 in this weekend’s rankings. It registered the biggest debut for any faith-based animation. The movie is expected to set new records in its genre, and with the Christmas-boosted four-day weekend, it is expected to earn even more this weekend.

David’s first Monday collection in North America

The film is thriving on strong and positive word of mouth and has collected solid numbers on its first Monday. According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, David collected $3.6 million on its first Monday in North America. For the record, it is Angel Studios’ second animated feature, and it continues to smash box office records. The animated feature declined by 36.1% only from Sunday, and with that, the film has crossed the $25 million milestone in North America. Its domestic total is $26.6 million at the domestic box office.

David recorded the biggest 1st Monday ever for faith animations!

According to the box office database, the Angel Studios production has recorded the biggest first Monday ever for faith-based animated features. It has beaten The Prince of Egypt and The King of Kings’ first Monday hauls by a considerable margin.

David – $3.6 million The Prince of Egypt – $2.3 million The King of Kings – $1.6 million

David is performing so well at the box office because it combines strong storytelling, underserved audience demand, and a powerful word of mouth. The studio is also known for turning a niche title into a genuine box office breakout.

