Angel Studios’ David continues to post an impressive run at the US box office, and the faith-driven animation has now crossed a quiet but notable milestone. The film has moved past a major Timothée Chalamet Oscar-nominated release on the domestic chart, a development that has not drawn much noise despite the scale of the achievement. After 33 days in release, David remains strong in 1,522 theaters across the US, holding its position as the second-highest-grossing animation film in its niche.

David Box Office Performance So Far

David has collected $80.4 million worldwide so far, with $78.4 million coming from domestic audiences alone, per Box Office Mojo. A December 19 release during the Christmas season placed the film in a packed market, yet the title held firm alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, and The Housemaid.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $78.4 million

International – $1.9 million

Worldwide – $80.4 million

David’s Consistent Weekend Box Office Success

The movie’s weekend performance has remained reliable since day one. David has earned more than a million dollars every weekend since release, an outcome rarely seen for faith-based animation.

David Surpasses Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown

After delivering the second-highest fifth weekend ever recorded for a faith-based animated film, David reached another benchmark by overtaking Timothée Chalamet’s musical biopic, A Complete Unknown (based on singer and musician Bob Dylan), at the domestic box office.

A Complete Unknown finished its US run at $75 million and earned 8 Oscar nominations earlier last year, though it did not secure a win. Meanwhile, Chalamet remains part of the awards conversation again with Marty Supreme, keeping his profile high even as David quietly claims a notable box office victory.

David’s run continues to show how focused storytelling and loyal audiences can drive long-term box-office strength, even amid a packed release calendar.

David: Plot & Storyline

David continues the story from Young David. He is a young Israelite shepherd, poet, and fighter chosen to be Israel’s future king. He faces the giant Philistine Goliath and shows his people that real strength comes not from being king, but from having faith, courage, and freedom.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

