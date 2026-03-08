Scream 7 has been dethroned from the top spot in the domestic box office rankings by the latest release, Hoppers. It has also experienced a massive drop at the domestic box office despite registering one of the biggest second Fridays in the franchise. The film is beating Scream 5 during this weekend only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scream’s latest installment had been at #1 in the domestic rankings, its entire first week. The film is doing well despite the mixed reviews and has also accumulated more than $100 million in its first week. The film will face friendly fire from Hoppers, which has been released this Friday. The R-rated slasher flick will remain unhinged with The Bride due to its poor reception.

Scream 7’s second Friday collection at the domestic box office

The latest data on Box Office Mojo shows that Scream 7 has dropped to #2 in the top domestic rankings. It collected a solid $5 million on its second Friday at the North American box office. The Neve Campbell starrer 2026 installment registered the 2nd biggest second Friday in the franchise, beating Scream 5’s $3.7 million. The biggest second Friday collection was earned by Scream 6, which grossed $5.2 million.

Surpasses Scream 5’s domestic haul

After its second Friday, the film’s domestic total has reached $81.1 million. It has already surpassed the domestic haul of Scream 5 on Saturday, but the official numbers have not yet been revealed. It will also beat Scream 3’s $89.1 million domestic total during its second weekend and become the 4th highest-grosser in the franchise.

More about the film

Scream 7 is expected to earn between $16 million and $18 million at the box office on its second weekend. It is expected to experience a drop of 75% to 71% from the first weekend. Meanwhile, adding domestic and overseas collections, the film’s worldwide total has hit $118.3 million in eight days. Scream 7, starring Neve Campbell, was released in theaters on February 27.

Box office summary

Domestic – $81.1 million

International – $37.2 million

Worldwide – $118.3 million

