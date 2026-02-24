Get ready for the chase, the screams, and the flash of a blood-soaked knife as theatres prepare for the terrifying return of Ghostface in Scream 7. A true global phenomenon, this iconic franchise is ready to unleash fresh mayhem on the big screen. The final trailer for the slasher horror-thriller is a chilling reminder that your weekend plans can only mean one thing: sitting on the edge of your seat as Ghostface lurks dangerously close behind, without you sensing or knowing it.

Scream 7 Continues To Build Anticipation Leading Into Its Theatrical Release

Scream 7 is expected to raise the bar higher for the Scream franchise. A franchise that already bolsters a reputation for catching the genre fans with surprise every time it hits the big screens. With the new and final trailer of the 7th installment in the franchise capturing the essence of a horror-mystery and slasher suspense brewing drama magnificently, the stakes are looking further elevated this time around. Paramount Pictures is set to release Scream 7 in cinemas on 27th February 2026.

Scream 7: Cast, Plot & Storyline Preview

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears come upfront as her daughter (played by Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all. The horror-mystery flick also stars Courteney Cox, Mckenna Grace, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette in pivotal roles.

Scream 7 Final Trailer:

