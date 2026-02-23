Filmmakers always hope for a strong theatrical debut, as it increases the likelihood of drawing larger audiences and achieving financial success. A powerful opening weekend signals strong profit potential, an opportunity that not every film is fortunate enough to secure. In this story, we are going to look at the top 10 movies with the most insane (highest-grossing) openings in North America.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2017)

Director – Anthony and Joe Russo

– Anthony and Joe Russo Rotten Tomatoes Score – 94%

– 94% Where to Watch – Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video

– Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video Opening Weekend Collection – $357.1 million

– $357.1 million Box Office Gross – $858.3 million

The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of all time, both domestically and worldwide. The story follows the remaining Avengers and their allies as they work to undo Thanos’s devastating snap, which wiped out half of all life across the universe.

2. Spider-Man: No-Way Home (2021)

Director – Jon Watts

– Jon Watts Rotten Tomatoes Score – 93%

– 93% Where to Watch – Prime Video, Apple TV, Starz

– Prime Video, Apple TV, Starz Opening Weekend Collection – $260.1 million

– $260.1 million Box Office Gross – $804.7 million

The film follows Peter Parker (Spider-Man), who asks Doctor Strange to use magic to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man after his identity is revealed. However, Peter interferes with the spell, causing it to go wrong. As a result, the multiverse opens up and characters from other realities enter Peter’s world.

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Director – Anthony and Joe Russo

– Anthony and Joe Russo Rotten Tomatoes Score – 85%

– 85% Where to Watch – Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Opening Weekend Collection – $257.6 million

– $257.6 million Box Office Gross – $678.8 million

In the film, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy try to stop Thanos from collecting all six Infinity Stones, which he plans to use to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

4. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

Director – J. J. Abrams

– J. J. Abrams Rotten Tomatoes Score – 93%

– 93% Where to Watch – Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Opening Weekend Collection – $247.9 million

– $247.9 million Box Office Gross – $936.6 million

The story takes place thirty years after Return of the Jedi. It follows Rey, Finn, Poe, and Han Solo as they look for Luke Skywalker. At the same time, they help the Resistance, led by General Leia, fight Kylo Ren and the First Order, which was formed from the remains of the Empire.

5. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Director – Rian Johnson

– Rian Johnson Rotten Tomatoes Score – 91%

– 91% Where to Watch – Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Opening Weekend Collection – $220 million

– $220 million Box Office Gross – $620.1 million

The Last Jedi follows Rey as she looks for Luke Skywalker’s help to save the Resistance in its fight against Kylo Ren and the First Order. Meanwhile, General Leia, Finn, and Poe try to escape an attack from the First Order as the Resistance fleet grows smaller and weaker.

6. Jurassic World (2015)

Director – Colin Trevorrow

– Colin Trevorrow Rotten Tomatoes Score – 72%

– 72% Where to Watch – Peacock, Apple TV, Prime Video

– Peacock, Apple TV, Prime Video Opening Weekend Collection – $208.8 million

– $208.8 million Box Office Gross – $652.2 million

The first film in the Jurassic World series is set on Isla Nublar, an island near Costa Rica. A successful dinosaur theme park called Jurassic World has been running there for years, making John Hammond’s dream a reality. However, the park falls into chaos when a genetically modified dinosaur escapes and goes on a destructive rampage.

7. The Avengers (2012)

Director – Joss Whedon

– Joss Whedon Rotten Tomatoes Score – 91%

– 91% Where to Watch – Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Opening Weekend Collection – $207.4 million

– $207.4 million Box Office Gross – $623.3 million

In the film, Nick Fury and the spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D. bring together Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, Thor, Natasha Romanoff, and Clint Barton to form a team. They must work together to stop Loki, Thor’s brother, from taking over Earth.

8. Black Panther (2018)

Director – Ryan Coogler

– Ryan Coogler Rotten Tomatoes Score – 96%

– 96% Where to Watch – Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Opening Weekend Collection – $202 million

– $202 million Box Office Gross – $700 million

In Black Panther, T’Challa becomes king of Wakanda after his father dies. However, Killmonger challenges him for the throne and wants to end Wakanda’s isolation by starting a worldwide revolution.

9. The Lion King (2019)

Director – Jon Favreau

– Jon Favreau Rotten Tomatoes Score – 52%

– 52% Where to Watch – Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Opening Weekend Collection – $191.7 million

– $191.7 million Box Office Gross – $543.6 million

The story follows a young lion prince named Simba, who is forced to leave his kingdom after his uncle Scar kills his father, Mufasa, to take the throne. As Simba grows older, he must choose whether to return home, face Scar, and become king.

10. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Director – Joss Whedon

– Joss Whedon Rotten Tomatoes Score – 75%

– 75% Where to Watch – Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Opening Weekend Collection – $191.2 million

– $191.2 million Box Office Gross– $459 million

In the film, the Avengers battle Ultron, an artificial intelligence created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. Ultron believes that destroying humanity is the only way to achieve world peace.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Psycho Killer North America Box Office: Sam Raimi Comparisons Fade As New Horror Release Debuts To Weak $1.6M Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News