20th Century Studios’ latest horror release Psycho Killer delivered a weak opening weekend at the North American box office, ending early comparisons with Sam Raimi’s Send Help. Directed by Gavin Polone in his feature directorial debut, pre-release expectations already pointed to a modest start.

Now, the film’s opening numbers have fallen even short of the projections, signaling limited audience turnout in its first frame.

Psycho Killer Opening Weekend Earnings

Released on February 20, Psycho Killer earned $1.6 million in its opening three-day frame in North America, per Box Office Mojo. A limited debut across 1,100 theaters delivered $710,000 on Friday, producing a per-screen average of $645 and placing the film at No. 9 in the daily charts.

On Saturday, collections slipped to $550,000, down 22.5% from the previous day. Sunday followed with $340,000, marking a further 38.2% decline. Total earnings reached $1.6 million, supported by a per-screen average of $1,454, a troubling sign for a movie’s first-weekend performance and a sign of minimal audience pull.

International rollout remains pending, a factor that could influence the film’s cumulative gross in the coming weeks.

Horror Genre Faces Mixed Results In 2026

Horror films dominated the previous year, but so far in 2026, the genre has delivered mixed results. Primate from Paramount Pictures and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple from Sony Pictures earned praise from critics, yet stumbled badly at the box office.

Lionsgate’s The Strangers: Chapter 3 also failed to connect with audiences. Only Sam Raimi’s Send Help and YouTuber Markiplier’s Iron Lung have generated notable box office success so far. Against that uneven backdrop, Psycho Killer now faces the prospect of joining the list of underperformers.

Critical reception adds further pressure. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only a 7% critic rating and a 34% audience score. Such figures often influence the casual moviegoer’s decision as to where to spend their money.

Psycho Killer: Plot & Cast

The film follows a police officer on her mission to take down a serial killer known as “the Satanic Slasher” after he murdered her state trooper husband. It stars Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, and Malcolm McDowell.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Horror Films In North America So Far (2026)

Send Help – $52.2 million

Iron Lung – $39.1 million

Primate – $25.6 million

28 Years Later: Bone Temple – $25.1 million

Dracula: A Love Tale – $10.1 million

