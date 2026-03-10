The much-awaited moment is here! Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 has created history at the US box office. The spy action thriller sequel has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to score the highest-ever premiere pre-sales! Dhurandhar: The Revenge is truly a force to be reckoned with, as ticket sales aim for the 50K milestone. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar 2 US Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales

The trends were unreal, right from the word go. According to Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated $686K in advance booking for the premiere shows, scheduled for March 18, 2026. It has sold almost 43K tickets across 1.1K shows at 584 locations in the US. Mind you, there are still 9 days to go. At this pace, Sanjay Dutt‘s co-starrer could become the first-ever Bollywood film to clock $1M in US premieres!

The good news isn’t over yet! Dhurandhar: The Revenge has amassed $1 million in advance bookings for the opening day. For the debut weekend, the pre-sales have reached $1.95 million. Ranveer Singh’s Eid 2026 release is witnessing a trend never seen before for Hindi cinema in the overseas circuit.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Animal in premiere pre-sales!

In 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, Animal, set new milestones for Bollywood by grossing $650K for the premiere shows in the US. 9 days ahead of the big day, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has surpassed that mark. It is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film in US premiere pre-sales in history!

Next big target for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The first milestone has easily been clocked. The spy action thriller sequel now aims to beat Animal in North American premieres. Advance booking in Canada is yet to commence, but it will need only a little support to beat the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, which had earned $1.2 million.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 24: Can It Beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya To Become Shahid Kapoor’s Top Grosser Post-COVID?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News