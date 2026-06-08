Several sci-fi films directed by Steven Spielberg during his prolific career have gone on to become major box-office hits. The list includes Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Minority Report, and War of the Worlds. And that’s the reason industry observers across the world are eager to see how his next sci-fi venture, Disclosure Day, performs at the box office. Starring Emily Blunt in the lead role, the film is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026. It also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day is reportedly made on a $115 million budget, according to Puck News. This suggests that it would need to earn an estimated $287.5 million worldwide to break even theatrically, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. While it remains to be seen if it can achieve this crucial box office milestone, let’s take a look at how much the film would need to earn worldwide to crack the top five highest-grossing films starring Colin Firth.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Starring Colin Firth—Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the top five highest-grossing movies starring Colin Firth, who also features in Disclosure Day, in either a leading or a meaningful supporting role, along with their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Mamma Mia! (2008): $707.9 million Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018): $482.4 million Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014): $414.4 million The King’s Speech (2010): $414.2 million Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017): $410.9 million

What These Numbers Mean For Disclosure Day

Based on the above figures, it is clear that for Disclosure Day to crack the top five highest-grossing films starring Colin Firth, it must earn more than $410.9 million worldwide. However, to become the actor’s top-grossing film of all time, the Steven Spielberg film needs to beat Mamma Mia!’s $707.9 million global haul.

According to the latest projection by Box Office Pro, Disclosure Day is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend in North America. If it meets these projections, receives positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers, and gets strong support from international markets, it could have a realistic chance of surpassing the $410.9 million benchmark.

But reaching the $707.9 million figure appears to be a challenging target to achieve. That said, the final box office outcome will become clear only after its theatrical release on June 12.

What Is Disclosure Day About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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