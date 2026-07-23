Disclosure Day Worldwide Box Office: How Much Is Needed To Break Even? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day might not be dead at the box office yet, but it sure isn’t making much progress toward profitability. The film is still a significant jump away from crossing the break-even point at the worldwide box office and becoming profitable. It might hold strong at the cinemas, but it is too late for it now. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The movie generated strong buzz at the cinemas, but it was not enough for it to succeed financially. It had a big budget, but the weak script did not help it succeed. However, the lead actor, Emily Blunt, has been praised for her performance. The film received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and is now lost in the crowd of new and more successful releases.

How much has the film collected at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest report, Disclosure Day has dropped below $500k at the North American box office. The movie is at the bottom of the domestic top 10 chart. It added $245k on this discounted Tuesday, with a 57.8% decline from last Tuesday. The domestic total for the movie is $115.03 million so far and still counting, but it will lose another significant number of screens in the coming weeks.

Disclosure Day has grossed $120.01 million at the international box office, underscoring the film’s weak performance overseas. Adding the overseas total to its latest domestic total, the worldwide collection is $235.04 million cume. It might cross the $250 million milestone worldwide in its theatrical run, but not more than that.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $115.0 million

International – $120.0 million

Worldwide – $235.0 million

How much more does the film need to break even at the worldwide box office?

According to reports, Disclosure Day was made on a $115 million budget, which puts it in a high-budget bracket of films. Based on the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, it needs an estimated $287.5 million at the worldwide box office. It is still over $50 million short of the break-even target and profitability at the box office. The film requires an over 22 % jump to move into profitable territory worldwide. It seems unlikely at this stage of the release of the Steven Spielberg movie.

What is the film about?

The film follows a television meteorologist and a cybersecurity analyst as they embark on a dangerous mission to expose the existence of extraterrestrial life to the world. As they uncover shocking secrets, they must stay one step ahead of a relentless government contractor determined to silence them before the truth is revealed. Disclosure Day was released on June 12.

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