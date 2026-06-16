Steven Spielberg is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. He is the man behind several iconic films like E.T., the Indiana Jones series, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List. More recently, the legendary filmmaker has also directed some critically acclaimed films like West Side Story and The Fabelmans. His latest release is the alien-themed sci-fi film, Disclosure Day, which was released on June 12, 2026. The Emily Blunt-starrer has already grossed $94 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and is on track to hit the $100 million mark.

Among the films directed by Steven Spielberg in the last ten years, let’s take a look at how they performed in North America and find out whether the legendary director can surpass the $500 million milestone at the domestic box office in 2026.

Steven Spielberg’s Last 10 Years: Domestic Box Office Performance

The BFG (2016): $55.8 million The Post (2017): $81.9 million Ready Player One (2018): $137.7 million West Side Story (2021): $38.5 million The Fabelmans (2022): $45.6 million Disclosure Day (2026): $44.5 million*

*Currently playing in theaters.

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, the combined current domestic gross (including Disclosure Day) of the films directed by Steven Spielberg in the last ten years is roughly $404 million. This means that his latest release, Disclosure Day, would need to earn at least another $96 million to take his combined last ten years’ domestic gross beyond the $500 million mark.

If the sci-fi film maintains strong momentum over the next few weeks and benefits from positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers, it has a chance of closing this gap and achieving this milestone. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Supergirl Box Office: Can Milly Alcock’s Film Match The Average Gross Of Superman Movies Starring Henry Cavill & David Corenswet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News