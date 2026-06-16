Obsession is unstoppable at the box office despite so many new releases that are far more costly than it. It is flying past many horror movies at the worldwide box office, and it is now on track to surpass the global haul of Five Nights at Freddy’s, one of Blumhouse’s biggest hits. The horror hit is inching closer to the $300 million milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected worldwide at the box office so far?

The Curry Barker dropped to #2 on the North American box office rankings. It collected $19 million in its 5th weekend at the box office in North America. Last weekend it was at #4, but it has jumped to #2 after ruling at #1 this whole week. It dropped by 25.1% from last weekend, as distributors added another 168 theaters over the past week. The domestic total for the movie has hit $188.4 million, inching closer to the $200 million milestone.

According to Box Office Mojo, Obsession is inches away from the $100 million milestone internationally. Its overseas total stands at $98.8 million cume over five weekends, and adding that to the $188.4 million domestic total, the worldwide collection hits the $287.2 million mark. Next weekend, it will cross the $300 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $188.4 million

International – $98.8 million

Worldwide – $287.2 million

Inches away from surpassing Five Nights at Freddy’s worldwide

The movie is based on the video game series of the same name. Five Nights at Freddy’s received negative reviews from critics, yet it emerged as Blumhouse’s all-time highest-grossing movie worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, Five Nights at Freddy’s has grossed $291.6 million worldwide.

Obsession is now less than $5 million away from surpassing the video game-based horror hit at the worldwide box office. It highlights Curry Barker’s global dominance amid all odds. Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the highest-grossing horror movies post-COVID.

Directed by Curry Barker, the film follows a hopeless romantic who breaks the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, only to get exactly what he wished for and soon discover that some desires come with a dark and sinister price. Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, was released worldwide on May 15.

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