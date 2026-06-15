Obsession is surpassing franchise horror hits, setting an example for small-budget filmmakers. It is nearing a major milestone domestically and worldwide. In pursuing that major milestone worldwide, it has surpassed Weapons, The Silence of the Lambs, and Split to break into the all-time top 30 highest-grossing horror films list worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

Less than $20 million away from surpassing the $200 million mark in North America

The horror movie is still holding strong in the top 3 domestic rankings. It collected a massive $19 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It only dropped by 27.6% from last weekend. Despite facing Disclosure Day, the film has still overperformed this weekend. After five weekends, the domestic total of the horror pic is $188.4 million. It is about $12 million away from surpassing the $200 million domestic milestone.

Inches away from the $300 million milestone worldwide

According to reports, Obsession collected a solid $15.1 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office. It also has a stronghold at the international box office, declining by 14.7% only from last weekend. It has reached $98.1 million in international cume across 56 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the R-rated movie is $286.5 million. It is edging closer towards the $300 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $188.4 million

International – $98.1 million

Worldwide – $286.5 million

Breaks into the all-time top 30 horror films list worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Obsession has surpassed the global haul of Weapons, The Silence of the Lambs, and Split worldwide in its 5th weekend. For the record, Weapons collected $270 million, The Silence of the Lambs raked in $275.7 million, and Split collected $278.8 million in their worldwide runs. Obsession has surpassed all these movies in just one weekend to become the 30th-highest-grossing horror movie worldwide.

Since Obsession is tracking to earn between $375 million and $425 million in its lifetime, it will climb higher in the all-time top 30 horror grossers list. Curry Barker‘s Obsession was released on May 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News