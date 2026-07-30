The Thomas Crown Affair Box Office: Here’s The Worldwide Total Michael B. Jordan Must Beat To Surpass Pierce Brosnan’s Film ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Michael B Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair is the next big thing in town in the action romance heist genre. It will not hit the screens this year, but it already has a box-office target to beat. Since The Thomas Crown Affair is a second remake of an old classic, it is expected to beat them at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling to find out how much the upcoming remake would need to beat the top-grossing film.

The film’s official trailer was released recently and has been well-received by audiences. The viewers are praising its style and presentation, but there will always be audiences who draw comparisons between the new and old ones. The OG movie was released decades ago, and Pierce Brosnan appeared in the remake, followed by this second one.

Which is the highest-grossing The Thomas Crown Affair worldwide?

For the unversed, the OG The Thomas Crown Affair movie was released in 1968, starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. The first remake was released in 1999, featuring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in leading roles. According to Box Office Mojo, the 1968 movie collected just $43k worldwide. Meanwhile, the Pierce Brosnan starrer collected $124.3 million worldwide in its lifetime, making it the top-grossing movie.

How much will Michael B Jordan’s film have to earn to beat it?

Michael B Jordan starrer’s second remake needs less than $150 million at the worldwide box office to beat the 1999 movie and emerge as the highest-grossing The Thomas Crown Affair film. After winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Sinners, Michael B Jordan will find crossing the $120 million+ global total for the 1999 movie no big deal.

What is the film about?

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Thomas Crown is a billionaire who cleverly steals a painting while another heist fails. Followed by an insurance investigator, the two fall in love during the cat-and-mouse game.” The Thomas Crown Affair will be released on March 5.

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