Adam Wingard Box Office: Ranking The Director’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time (Photo Credit: Prime Video/Wikipedia)

American filmmaker Adam Wingard is a man with many talents – from direction to screenwriting, he is adept in them all. After joining the MonsterVerse, he has achieved global fame, and one of his movies ruled the worldwide box office as his highest-grossing work ever. From You’re Next to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we are ranking the filmmaker’s top 5 worldwide grossers.

He is best known for directing genre films, particularly in the horror and monster movie space. He first gained recognition through horror films before moving on to the popular and successful franchise entries in the MonsterVerse. He is also making news for his upcoming movie, Onslaught. It is a sci-fi movie set for release next month. Its trailer was recently released, and it has received positive reactions from the audience.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rules at #1 in Adam Wingard’s filmography

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in 2024 and is the second film in the MonsterVerse, which was directed by Adam Wingard. It is the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong. It emerged as the all-time highest-grossing movie in the MonsterVerse and in Wingard’s career, surpassing Godzilla vs Kong. According to Box Office Mojo, The New Empire collected $572 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run.

Check Out Adam Wingard’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Of All Time At The Worldwide Box Office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) – $572.0 million Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) – $470.1 million Blair Witch (2016) – $45.2 million You’re Next (2011) – $26.9 million The Guest (2014) – $2.7 million

What’s next?

As mentioned above, Adam Wingard’s next film is a sci-fi action film in the same universe as The Guest. Its trailer received overwhelmingly positive reactions and is scheduled for release in September by A24. The film follows a mother living in a trailer park who struggles to protect her family from a threat that has escaped from a secret military facility. Onslaught will be released on September 4.

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